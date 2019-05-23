ELK GARDEN - Nethken Hill United Methodist Church, Elk Garden, is gearing up for their annual Memorial Day observance.

The weekend-long event is one of several programs being planned in the area for Memorial Day.

The schedule at Nethkin Hill this year is as follows:

- Saturday, May 25: Food sale begins at 10 a.m.; music by Scott Paxton at noon

- Sunday, May 26: Church at 11 a.m. with Pastor Judy Vetter; followed by chicken barbecue dinner at noon. Takeout is available.

- Monday, May 27: Veterans program at 11 a.m., with Thomas Caldwell speaking and Kevin Shreve providing music. A buffet dinner follows, with all veterans invited to eat for free.

In addition, programs are being planned for Monday at the Thorn Rose Cemetery and Potomac Memorial Gardens in Keyser and the Thrush Cemetery near Antioch.

At Thorn Rose, Keyser mayor Damon Tillman will be the guest speaker at 11 a.m.

The Keyser Area Veterans’ program at Potomac Memorial Gardens is also set for 11 a.m., and will be followed by lunch at Queen’s Point Memorial VFW in McCoole.

The Antioch program is slated for 7 p.m. Monday, and will feature Sgt. Chris Leatherman as guest speaker.

In addition to their weekend events at Nethken Hill, church members are currently working on another addition to the Veteran's Memorial, which has been ordered through Tri-State Memorial Company, Oakland, and will include an additional hundred names to the display.

Organizers have begun to collect names and donations already. The cost to add a name is $100. Checks should be made payable to Nethken Hill UM Church/Veterans 338 Center Street, Elk Garden, WV 26717.

For further information, contact 304-813-8576 or 304-446-5763.



