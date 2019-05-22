Local fire/EMS crews play softball to raise money for a Powhatan man battling cancer

HOPEWELL — Local firefighters traded their fire boots for softball shoes this past weekend to show support for one of their own.

Members of the Petersburg Fire Department, Prince George Fire & EMS, Fort Lee Fire & Rescue A-shift, Hopewell Fire & Rescue, Huguenot Volunteer Fire Department, and Powhatan Fire & Rescue took to Mathis Field Saturday to participate in the first "Hopewell Fire Charity Softball Tournament".

This inaugural fundraiser was organized by Hopewell firefighter Cortland Lee, with proceeds benefiting Powhatan resident Mike Lecik, his wife Tiffany, and their three daughters: Amery 16, Aubry 11, and Adalyn, 6.

Lee said, “The games were a lot of fun and everyone showed a lot of support towards Mike and his family. Everyone was very excited to help in different ways: registration fees, a silent auction, food truck proceeds, donation boots, and Nicole Smith [wife of a Fort Lee firefighter] donated funds raised from selling her Sew Sassy items at the tournament.”

An American flag art piece made with recycled hoses by John De la Cruz, an active duty fireman for the U.S. Air Force, was also auctioned off during the event. Tiffany shared, “Mike used to be an active U.S. Air Force fireman. So, we have friends all over the country that want to help Mike out.”

Nearly $3,000 was raised for the family on Saturday.

“We raised nearly three thousand dollars to help support medical bills and other expenses," Lee said. "There was a strong community support and departments brought their trucks along to showcase.”

Mike, the assistant volunteer fire chief with the Huguenot Fire Department and chief inspector for Fort Lee Fire & Rescue, was recently diagnosed with late stage Multiple Myeloma which is a rare, incurable blood cancer of the plasma cells … a type of white blood cell which originates in the bone marrow.

According to his wife Tiffany, “Plasma cells produce antibodies that help fight infection. Cancerous plasma cells are known as Multiple Myeloma cells. They create abnormal antibodies, called M proteins which offer no benefit to the body. As Multiple Myeloma cells multiply, they crowd out normal plasma cells which can lead to a number of signs and symptoms.

“In Mike’s case," she explained, "he has been anemic for a while but the true sign/symptom was his broken ribs. He first broke two ribs on December 23rd, 2018. By the end of January, his broken rib count was up to four total, and he started to feel excruciating pain in other areas.”

Tiffany said Mike started seeking additional answers without a lot of success, but his primary doctor at the VA hospital picked up on some markers in his blood after a routine set of labs and sent him straight from work to the ER on February 22.

"It was there that they did more testing for specific proteins in his blood that would lead him to a diagnosis on March 12th, 2019," Tiffany said. "He has since had a bone biopsy for official confirmation, a blood transfusion, a PETSCAN, countless sets of labs drawn, a bone injection which will occur monthly, and his first round of chemotherapy.

“Mike’s PETSCAN confirmed tumors in all ribs, his pelvis, left femur, both hips and lower vertebrae. He is in constant pain,” she said.

Mike was admitted into the hospital on March 31st. Tiffany said, “What is not posted on social media is … the next day, Mike suffered a Grand Mal Seizure which left him paralyzed from the waist down.”

Mike’s treatment plan includes: chemotherapy, radiation therapy, a monthly bone strengthening injection, oral chemo pills, steroids and pain medications to help keep him comfortable; he will also require a bone marrow transplant.

"Anyone who has faced a cancer diagnosis, whether it be a family member, friend, co-worker, child or self, knows that it is one of the single most unnerving things you will ever go through. It’s a lot of hurry up and wait and a lot of facing the unknown," Tiffany shared.

In addition to monetary donations needed for Mike’s medical expenses, the Leciks' home needs extensive modifications in order for Mike to return home, which Tiffany hopes will be early to mid-August.

Mike’s paid leave time is exhausted so the family is asking Federal employees to donate leave, if they are able.

On Saturday, the Huguenot team donned shirts featuring the words "Magic Mike."

When Tiffany was asked about the significance of those words, she laughed.

“I thought they were going to say ‘Make Mike Great Again,'" she said. "Mike’s fire buddies think having ‘Magic Mike’ is hilarious. I’m not even sure exactly if I want to know why … sometimes firehouse stories should be left firehouse stories.”

Following the tournament, Tiffany expressed her appreciation for everything the firefighters were doing to support her family.

"Today was AMAZING! When the troops need rallying, our village knows how to do it," she said. "So many selfless people played a huge role in making today a huge success and benefit to our family. We will forever be in debt to their kindness and generosity. We love them all.

"Mike is a feisty, strong-willed man with a lot of great things left to accomplish," she added. "We feel confident that with great doctors, great friends and family and the right treatment he will fight through this and come out stronger than before.”

The Petersburg Fire Department team won the softball tournament. Prince George Fire & EMS placed second; and the Fort Lee Fire & Rescue A-shift claimed third place honors.

To check out other fundraisers planned, visit Make Mike Great Again on Facebook.

Kristi K. Higgins can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com or 804-722-5162.