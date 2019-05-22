KEYSER - The Mineral County Board of Education will be entering into contract negotiations Thursday with Troy Ravenscroft for the position of superintendent.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The Mineral County Board of Education will be entering into contract negotiations Thursday with Troy Ravenscroft for the position of superintendent.

Board president Lara Courrier announced Wednesday afternoon that they had chosen Ravenscroft, a Keyser High graduate, as their superintendent-elect.

Ravenscroft was interviewed by the board and a citizens committee on Friday, along with the other three candidates - Dr. Thomas Sisk, another Keyser native now currently superintendent in Alabama; Jason Eitner, a former superintendent in New Jersey; and David Banks, assistant superintendent in Berkeley County.

Ravenscroft is currently the assistant superintendent for Grant County Schools, where he oversees human resources, special education and technology.

The board members will be meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss the contract.



For further information see Thursday’s edition of the News Tribune.