WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Congressmen David McKinley (R-WV) and David Trone (D-MD) wrote to Verso's Interim CEO Leslie Lederer Monday, asking him to meet with the delegation before Luke paper mill operations cease on May 31, 2019.

The members expressed their deep concern about the future of the mill, its workers, and the entire community.

“Our constituents deserve to know what Verso Corporation’s plans are for the future of the plant. The workers at Luke Mill, many of whom are represented by United Steelworkers, deserve to be treated fairly in negotiations with Verso Corporation. We believe Luke Mill employees deserve consideration that is similar to what Verso Corporation provided to recently departed President and CEO Chris DiSantis,” they wrote.

“The surrounding communities in Maryland and West Virginia need answers regarding the continuation of services that are now at risk, including water supply and wastewater treatment. The communities that have kept Luke Mill running since 1888 deserve better than to be left in the lurch.”