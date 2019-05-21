KEYSER - One of the four candidates under consideration for the superintendent position in Mineral County was only at his last position as assistant superintendent for two weeks, according to published media reports.

By Liz Beavers

The Williston Herald of Williston, North Dakota, reported on Aug. 13, 2018, that Jason Eitner had left his position as assistant superintendent “after he was denied a teaching license in North Dakota.”

Eitner was awarded a one-year contract on July 30, but “parted ways with the district Friday (Aug. 10), according to school board president Joanna Baltes,” the article sated.

KEYZam News Radio also ran the story, confirming on Aug. 14 that “Eitner, the controversial pick for assistant superintendent for Williston Public School District One, has left his position after two weeks after his inability to secure a teaching license from the state of North Dakota.”

Eitner’s hire by the Williston District was described as “controversial,” because of incidents in his former position as superintendent of Waterford Township, New Jersey, where he “faced charges of harassment from teachers, three of whom led an effort to have his license revoked,” according to the Williston Herald.

The Herald went on to say the complaints were later dismissed.

In Eitner’s favor, the Williston Herald went on to quote superintendent Jeffrey Thake as saying he had “known Eitner for several years and worked with him as part of national organizations. He praised Eitner’s ability to change school districts and said they share a vision, saying Eitner was ‘one of the most brilliant 21st Century minds in the country.’”

The Herald reported that Eitner had addressed the concerns with the Williston board, telling them there was “far more to the story than came out online or on social media.”

He attributed the charges of harassment to “teachers who were upset at the changes he wanted to implement.”

The board is scheduled to meet in executive session tonight at the conclusion of their regular meeting to discuss the four candidates for the superintendent position.

They are scheduled to have the new superintendent chosen and a contract signed by May 29.



