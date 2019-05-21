CHHS NAHS welcomes 10 new inductees, celebrates seniors

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Colonial Heights High School’s (CHHS) National Art Honor Society (NAHS) grew by 9 students on May 1 when the organization held an induction ceremony.

Family and friends filled the media center and watched as art students Aaron Ezell, Cassandra Gore, Jenille Jade Llorico, Jesus Martinez-Olmedo, Janelle Muscat, Abigail Proffitt, Grace Riddle, Hailey Sandry and Savannah Smith were inducted into the school’s ever growing art honor society.

“We are growing. When Ms. Kidd and I first got here four years ago, I think we had four people, maybe,” said CHHS Art Teacher and NAHS Sponsor Ashley Unger. “We have nine new inductees who made the cut this year, and we are so excited to have that number getting higher and higher each year.”

To be inducted into the NAHS, students must attend monthly meetings, maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher in all of their art classes, be highly recommended by at least three teachers, submit a six to eight piece portfolio of artwork, complete the Random Act of Art community service project and complete at least 20 hours of art-related volunteer work every year.

Plenty of the new NAHS inductees impressively took on the aforementioned requirements while simultaneously participating in other extracurricular activities and sports, including multisport junior athlete and artist Aaron Ezell.

“It’s good. It’s exciting because it looks good for colleges,” he said of being inducted into NAHS. “It’s been fun watching others grow and watching myself grow as an artist. It’s [also] been fun working with the seniors, especially Claire. She’s an inspiration.”

Following the induction ceremony, Unger recognized and thanked the six graduating seniors for their contributions to CHHS’ art program over the years.

“What a blessing it has been to be upon your journey from freshman year to senior year,” Unger said. “Each of you have inspired me, moved me, and have made Colonial Heights High School a place I want to come to each day.

“Time has pointed forward like an irreversible arrow,” she added. “You can’t change its direction, and we can’t go back on any of those four years together. Instead we can enjoy every last moment together before you jump into a new and exciting chapter of your life.”

While one door may be closing, many of the seniors plan to continue incorporating art into their daily lives after graduating from high school.

One of the graduating artists and president of the NAHS, Claire Hill, has thoroughly enjoyed being part of CHHS’ Art program for the past four years. She notes the program has been a safe place to explore her art, surrounded by people who support her. She plans to continue pursuing art in college in the fall.

“I’m going to Guilford College in North Carolina. I’m playing on the soccer team and majoring in art and minoring in education,” she said. “So I might come back and be an art teacher here. I’m not sure. If I end up liking the Greensboro area, I might try to get a job down there.”

Another senior whose art and cheerful personality have greatly impacted the art program, Paisley Loucks, notes art has been a part of her ever since she was born. Loucks mirrored Hill’s thoughts when explaining her love for CHHS’ Art program.

“My favorite part of the program has definitely been the interactions I’ve made with people and the friendships I’ve made,” she said. “And just the love we all share for art and for each other. And just the great deal of happiness we all have whenever we step into the art room. All of your problems just go away.”

Also like Hill, Loucks’ passion for art has driven her to pursue it in college in the fall.

“I’m going to VCU, and I’m going to major in material studies with a concentration on metal working, where I can make jewelry and ceramics,” she said. “So I’m very excited.”