Virginia State University awards over 600 with degrees at spring commencement

ETTRICK — Virginia State University President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, and late rapper Nipsey Hussle all offered similar words of inspiration to the Class of 2019: the grind never stops.

The school’s Multipurpose Center held over 600 graduates and hundreds more supportive faculty, staff, family members and friends of graduates over the course of two ceremonies on Sunday, May 19. At 2 p.m., Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., gave the commencement address. McBath received her bachelor’s degree in political science from VSU in 1982 and turned to activism when her 17-year-old son Jordan Davis was shot to death in 2012. A two-time breast cancer survivor, McBath advocated for affordable and accessible health care and ran for Congress. She now represents Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.

The keynote speaker at the 9 a.m. service was Sen. Jennifer McClellan, who represents the ninth district in the Virginia Senate, which covers all of Charles City and parts of Richmond, Hanover and Henrico. A Petersburg native, McClellan previously served as the delegate for the 71st District in the Virginia House of Delegates. VSU, she mentioned in her speech, has a special place in her heart, as her father was a professor at the school.

Sen. McClellan praised the graduates for living through some of the more trying events in recent U.S. history and still pursuing higher education. “You’ve seen the effects of Hurricane Katrina and other natural disasters … You’ve seen white supremacists marching at another university in Virginia … You’ve seen a president who referred to African countries as ‘s---hole countries’, and in the face of all of that, no one would blame you if you looked inward and chose to hunker down, focus on yourself, and make sure your own life is secure. Don’t do that.” she said.

She also made it a point to note the successes of the 21st century in the U.S. and advancements made by people of color, including an “explosive growth of technology”, the election of Barack Obama to the presidency twice, and Beyoncé becoming the first black woman to headline Coachella. With these in mind, she encouraged the graduates to persevere in the face of adversity because “you have the skills to recognize new paths that come your way.”

Both she and Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, were then awarded honorary doctorates. Deloris Gregory Jordan was recognized as VSUAA Alumna of the Year and Tiffany Monique Tucker received the distinction of highest ranking senior.

After the hooding of the candidates, where each student places the baccalaureate hood onto the student next to them, and the symbolic turning of the tassels, the sea of brightly-decorated mortarboards headed to the stage and each graduate received their degree.

To close out the 9 a.m. ceremony, Dr. Abdullah offered the chorus of recently-deceased rapper Nipsey Hussle’s “Grinding All My Life”.

“You want a slice? You gotta roll the dice,” said Abdullah. “That’s why all my life, I’ve been grinding all my life. The part of this race is over, the next race starts tomorrow, the marathon continues. Period.”

Leilia Magee can be reached at lmagee@progress-index.com or 804-722-5154.