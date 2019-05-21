CHARLESTON, WV– Gov. Justice announced Monday that the West Virginia Legislature has approved his supplemental appropriation request for an additional $98 million to immediately go to state highway maintenance funding.

CHARLESTON, WV– Gov. Justice announced Monday that the West Virginia Legislature has approved his supplemental appropriation request for an additional $98 million to immediately go to state highway maintenance funding.

“I asked the Legislature to approve this additional highway maintenance funding because I want our Division of Highways to be able to continue the great work they’ve started with our maintenance-first initiative,” said Gov. Justice.

“Secretary White, Commissioner Wriston, and all the hardworking men and women of the Division of Highways are doing an incredible job, and with this additional funding will be able to do even more great work. I also want to express my sincere appreciation and congratulations to the Legislature on this bipartisan effort to approve this spending in an area where we all agree it’s desperately needed,” Gov. Justice added.

Gov. Justice raised the Fiscal Year 2019 revenue estimate so that $54 million could be appropriated from the current-year revenue surplus and combined with $44 million moved from non-maintenance funds to provide the additional $98 million increase to maintenance funds for Fiscal Year 2019, which ends on June 30. The Division of Highways will have the authority to roll over any unused maintenance funds from Fiscal Year 2019 to Fiscal Year 2020.

Additionally, the Legislature approved another request by Gov. Justice to combine two spending accounts within the Division of Highways so that additional money will be available for maintenance funding in Fiscal Year 2020, which starts July 1, 2019.

