By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - Mineral County coordinator Drew Brubaker made a request during the recent Mineral County Commission meeting concerning the hiring of a part-time county planner.

He said such duties as handling business permits and being the flood plain administrator, along with other responsibilities, would be part of the job description for the part-time county planner.

Brubaker said that another person is needed in connection to his office, and, “At this time it is necessary.”

Commissioner Richard Lechliter said the person could not be someone off the street but must have training, and perhaps “have an engineering background.”

Brubaker said the part-time position would be 20 hours a week, with a yearly pay at a minimum of $20,000 and no benefits.

Lauren Ellifritz, county clerk, said that an hourly rate would work better due to having less work involved with this position during the winter months.

Commission president Roger Leatherman said that with the upcoming retirement of secretary Debbie Ravenscroft, at times there could be no one in that third-floor office to offer assistance.

The subject of the former office of planning duties becoming part of Brubaker’s job description was mentioned, but he said that he was not involved with that part of the discussion prior to his hiring.

Brubaker mentioned the money for the hiring of a part-time planner “is already budgeted,” while he added that he is “seeking permission to move forward” with the hiring process.

Leatherman made a motion to postpone this item of business until “we check out all the details.”

In another business item and through communication, Terry Stephens asked for permission to use the county’s grass lot that faces Water Street during the Minco Music Heritage Festival as a Civil War encampment site.

This lot is used to store vehicles, and Sheriff Jeremy Taylor said, “Most of the cars are involved in criminal cases.”

Several areas of Keyser were suggested as a place to put the vehicles, which Taylor said “would take a tow truck.”

The commissioners agreed to have the vehicles placed to one side of the lot, with the remaining area to be used for the encampment.

The Minco Music Heritage Festival is scheduled for June 17- 23, and will feature all types of music, along with vendors, food, and more in and around Keyser.