CARPENDALE – Dog owners who aren't keeping their dogs contained and people who are riding ATVs and dirt bikes recklessly in Carpendale are being put on notice.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

CARPENDALE – Dog owners who aren’t keeping their dogs contained and people who are riding ATVs and dirt bikes recklessly in Carpendale are being put on notice.

“All the ordinances, we are going to start hitting them hard,” said Ridgeley Police chief Jake Ryan.

In recent years, the council had taken a stand on ATVs, saying that they could be ridden to off road locations through the town as long as they were operated safely.

“They are getting completely out of hand,” said mayor Casey Lambert, noting that they can’t ride on town streets. “They don’t have any business on the roads out here if they can’t ride sensibly.”

Dogs have also been a concern during recent council meetings, with officials noting that a couple residents have been bitten as dogs were out, when the town had been told they were penned.

One of the victims was an 81-year-old woman who was bitten going to her mailbox.

Lambert added that the town has photos to prove that the dogs are running loose and they know who they belong to.

Along with the town police, both the Mineral County Health Department and the dog warden are working on the dog problem.

It was reported that one property has five dogs and there are concerns for soil contamination with samples being taken.

In his report for the past month, Ryan reported no major emergencies, with calls including drug activity, trespassing and power lines down.

The town is also continuing to work on properties in need of repair, with the council noting that they are continuing to pursue one property owner who owes $700 in fines.

“We have written letters and really are working on some more,” Lambert added.

In some bad news, the town learned that despite requests, blacktopping on Miller Road is not on the list for paving this summer as was previously believed.

Upon reviewing the list of projects on the District 5 for the Department of Highways in Burlington, Lambert noted that others on the list are “not nearly as bad as our road.”



