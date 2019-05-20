In his 1852 “Treatise on Field Fortification,” Denis Hart Mahan claims the primary purpose of earthwork fortifications is to shelter the defenders from the attackers. These defenses also served to provide an obstacle to the offense and allowed defenders to take greater effect with their weaponry. In order to do these things, a “covering mass [of earth] or embankment” is necessary. This is the parapet. Another term for the main body of the earthwork is rampart.

The earth removed to create the earthwork ditch in its front creates the parapet. Mahan explains the parapet consists of parts. “The exterior slope is the part of the parapet towards the enemy; it is usually made with the same slope that the earth when first thrown up [against the revetment] naturally takes.” As the parapet planes back toward the revetment [retaining] wall, it forms what is called the “superior slope.” It is across the superior slope that the defenders fire at the attackers.

To aid the defenders in shooting over the parapet, often a “banquette” or earthen step on the floor of the interior of the earthwork created necessary height. This allowed the fortification’s soldiers to step and quickly fire at the attackers and then step down to complete the more lengthy process of loading their rifles. Similarly sometimes a “headlog,” placed on the parapet’s superior slope, created a loophole to protect the top of the heads of the soldiers firing at the attackers. Headlogs were especially common in earthen fortifications where enemy lines were within relatively close proximity. In these cases the headlogs helped protect soldiers from enemy sharpshooters.

A well-formed earthen parapet of sufficient thickness was more effective against artillery fire than brick and stone fortifications, especially as rifled artillery became more common. The effectiveness of parapets also necessitated greater use of mortars, which could lob exploding shells over the parapet into the interior of the fortification line, killing and wounding the defenders.

In order to create these fortifications, shovels, picks and other tools were used. Multiple shovels reside in the Pamplin Historical Park collection, which provide a silent witness to the efforts required to construct miles of fortifications dug by hand. One example of a lone shovel head was excavated after having been buried itself. Perhaps the handle broke during use or the shovel was forgotten and consumed by time. Either way, it is a reminder of the physical fatigue and many thousands of man hours required in constructing the earthen fortifications seen today.

Tim Talbott is director of education at Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier.