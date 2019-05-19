On May 4th, I attended an event that was hailed by the Hopewell/Prince George Chamber of Commerce as the best event held in their area last year.

The 4th Annual Hometown Heroes Event was held at Scott Memorial Park on a smoldering hot day.

A ceremony honoring PG heroes … the men and women serving in the military, police, fire and EMS who protect our community and country every day took place at the event.

The annual event, co-chaired by PG Director of Fire & EMS Brad Owens and Jamie Westbay, kicked off with the Hometown Heroes 5K. The next race was the Little Hero Feet Meet 1 mile Fun Run; lastly, the newly added Kinder-Dash for kids between 3 and 5 years old.

Little 3-year-old Audrey Taflinger, sporting a cape and holding a Charlie Brown doll, put a huge smile on my face when I spotted her cheering on her brother Dominic who was passing her while he was participating in the 1 mile Kids Fun Run.

In the Kids Fun Run, I recognized Appomattox Regional Governor’s School Teacher Melissa Face, who I interviewed for being published umpteen times in the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” inspirational-book series, running alongside her daughter, Delaney.

Face shared, “This was our second year participating in this event. We [Face along with husband, Craig, son Evan and daughter Delaney] love that it supports the first responders in our own community and that running is something all four of us like to do together.”

It was, also, a wonderful sight seeing our Fort Lee soldiers placing medals on the young race participants after they crossed the finish line.

The three races ran smoothly with Owens and Westbay’s leadership and assistance of the Tri-Cities Road Runners and the PG County Fire & EMS who hosted and organized the races.

After many awards were given to top finishers, Beazley Elementary School PE teacher Rick Toney was presented with a trophy for recruiting the most children to participate in the kids’ races.

When asked to share the secret to his success, reigning champion Toney commented, “We’ve talked about the races for the last three months trying to keep them motivated and excited about living a healthy lifestyle … not to mention, the students love seeing the trophy at our school.”

PG School Board member Chris Johnson thanked the PE teachers for encouraging their students to participate.

The PG Ruritan Club, with the guidance of member Jay C. Paul, sold breakfast sandwiches, hot dogs, cotton candy, funnel cakes, chips and drinks.

Johnson, who is also a club member, made three attempts to feed me while I was covering the event; however, I never found the time to partake, but I appreciated the offer.

After the races, one of the highlights was when the VCU MedFlight helicopter made a grand entrance. Families ran over to the chopper and waited patiently to climb aboard to check it out.

The Woman’s Club of Prince George County hosted Prince George Community Day which took place at the same location on the same day and included activities for the kids, a plant sale, bake sale, a raffle and much more.

And, to top it all off … the Prince George Farmers Market, located under the pavilion, opened for the season. Vendors were selling a variety of handcrafted items: jams, eggs, fruit, vegetables, smoked jowls and baked goods.

I met vendors Ed and Sally Sedivy from Prince George who have been married fifty-two years. Their giant loofa sponges for sale caught my attention. They also were selling black walnuts, garlic, onions, chives and Christmas cacti.

When asked how they got involved in becoming vendors at the market, Sally answered, “We had too many vegetables to eat at home and we heard about this so we came to sell them here at the Farmers Market; we’ve made many friends.”

Ed added, “It was too wet in Prince George at our Mount Sinai Gardens so what you see here, today, came from our Dinwiddie Tys Hill Farm. We have a built-in backup plan for various weather conditions. Our place in Dinwiddie is on a hill so that’s a good place to plant.”

The market runs every Saturday from now through the end of October from 8 a.m. till noon; it is closed Labor Day Saturday, August 31.

Fort Lee residents Courtney and Alexis Groves, along with Whitney Dinardi carrying numerous bags in each hand, obviously scored multiple goodies: a table centerpiece, cupcakes from the Woman’s Club bake sale, embroidered kitchen towels and kitchen sponges.

My favorite vendor was Dela Hathaway from Prince George who was selling unique Whimsical Fairies & Gnome Homes which she crafted on driftwood.

Next, I stepped into the PG County Library to see what artwork was on display at the PG Parks & Recreation Community Art Exhibit; to be honest, I killed two birds with one stone … I love art and air conditioning!

Having created and chaired events myself, I know firsthand the time and effort it takes to coordinate one. Volunteers are a key ingredient in order to pull off a successful event and greatly appreciated for sharing their time and talents!

PGHS teacher Beth Andersen is one of many individuals that the community has to thank for a day of family fun. Anderson organized students through different organizations to volunteer during the day. Andersen stated, “The twelve students who stepped forward were amazing. They ran the obstacle course and helped with the Super Hero armband and cape craft projects, glitter tattoos and photo booth.”

Westbay shared, “Sixteen lunch ladies from the PG schools (school Food Service employees) volunteered helping with registration, handing out waters & snacks and assisted with the Super Hero cape decorating.”

After attending the Hometown Heroes Event, it is easy to see why it won the 2018 Community Event Award.

Kristi K. Higgins, also known as "The Social Butterfly", has joined the Progress-Index newsroom staff. Kristi, who writes about her experiences at various community events, will be contributing her insights and perspective, as well as sharing stories of human interest, for Progress-Index customers. She can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com or 804-722-5162.