Reap What You Sow Day

CHESTER — Henricus Historical Park will present Reap What You Sow Day on Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Henricus,located at 251 Henricus Park Road.

Attendees may help sow seeds in the Park's English Settlement and Powhatan town of Arrohateck and learn about colonial horticulture and methodologies.

Ask staff about adopting a garden to care for at Henricus Historical Park.

The cost to attend this program is $9 per adult, $7 for children ages 3-12; Henricus patrons: free.

For more information, call 804-748-1611.

Trades of Antiquity

CHESTER — The public is invited to join Henricus Historical Park and the Southeast Virginia Primitive Skills Group for a weekend of historic skills. On Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Park, Henricus will present Trades of Antiquity. Park visitors will see demonstrations of life skills and trades from the pre-contact and Colonial eras in Virginia, such as flint knapping, fire starting, wood turning, broom weaving, soap making, trapping, hide prep, and blacksmithing.

Examples of artifacts made will be available for purchase, so "bring your questions and take home a piece of history."

Henricus Historical Park is located at 251 Henricus Park Road.

The cost for this program is $9 per adult, $7 for children ages 3-12; Henricus patrons: free.

For more information, call 804-748-1611.