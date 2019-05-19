PETERSBURG — Veterans, active-duty military personnel, law-enforcement officers and first responders are invited to attend a Memorial Day tribute at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Petersburg High School, 3101 Johnson Road.

Please RSVP to info@petersburg.k12.va.us to reserve a seat.

This is the third year for this tradition in Petersburg City Public Schools. Speakers on May 23 will include Michael Williams, who is president of the Army Logistics University at Fort Lee, and Maj. Rondell Robinson, who is with the Assessments and Integrations Branch at Fort Lee.

Music at the Memorial Day tribute will be provided by the Petersburg High jazz band and choir, and the high school’s JROTC will present the colors.

If you have questions, call 804-862-7084.