Petersburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

On the evening of May 4, 2019, the celebration at the Gateway Dining and Event Center on the campus of Virginia State University was everything those in attendance could hope for. In recognition of the many contributions of Tri-Cities residents to our local communities and in recognition of local students who have excelled in the areas of leadership, academic achievement or community service, the Petersburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. hosted its annual May Week Community Honors and Scholarship Dance.

From the start mistress of ceremonies, Yvette Robinson, 14th South Atlantic Regional Director, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. set the tone for an unforgettable evening. The following community leaders were recognized for stepping-up to the challenges our communities face on a daily basis: Rev. Dr. Robert Diggs, Economic Development; Kim Evans, Ed.D, Educational Development; Bishop Jeffery L. Reaves Sr, International Awareness and Involvement; Rosa Johnson-Tuma, Physical and Mental Health; and the Honorable Judge Roger Gregory, Political Awareness and Involvement.

Academic achievement awards were presented to Anisa Issac, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School; Susan Sampson, Colonial Heights High School; Shelby Brown, Dinwiddie High School; and Adavias Gregory, Petersburg High School. Awards for leadership went to Gabriel White, Colonial Heights High School and Upton Bailey, Petersburg High School. The community service award recipients were Taylor Jenkins, Colonial Heights High School;, Brianna Wyche, Dinwiddie High School; and Harmoni Bolling, Petersburg High School.

The Petersburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. demonstrated its continued support of and unrelenting commitment to higher education by awarding scholarships totaling $10,000 to Laila Ampy-Thomas, Matoaca High School; Treyvion Hall and Kayla Hendrick, Petersburg High School; and Deja Hobbs, Thomas Dale High School. Sheevah Amen, a junior at Virginia State University and a member of the Alpha Eta Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., was also awarded a scholarship. Each spring the music department of the Appomattox Regional Governor’s School is the recipient of the Marietta Hall Cephas Performing Arts Award in the amount of $1,000 in memory of Petersburg Alumnae Chapter’s charter member and the first Director of the South Atlantic Region.

Tanisha Mitchell, president of the Petersburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., says it is an honor and privilege to recognize both adults and students who make a positive difference in our communities. She also acknowledges, with appreciation, the hard work and dedication of the entire May week committee under the leadership of chairperson Annette Whitaker and co-chairperson Virtley Brown, as well as members of the Scholarship Committee under the leadership of chairperson Nikki Rhue Hicks.