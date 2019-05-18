People looking for signs and wonders, or more commonly called miracles, often miss the easiest ones.

On April 14, my wife and I encountered a chain of miracles when our motorcycle crashed in Dinwiddie County. The accident resulted in no fatalities; miracle number one. An unexpected malfunction forced the bike down.

There was an investigation and no citations – a freak accident. But it wasn’t. Tam and I had intended to be on I-85 travelling at about 60-70 mph with three lanes of traffic. Instead, at the last moment, we opted for a leisurely country ride at much slower speeds; technically miracle number one.

What followed was the chain of human miracles. Strangers, those just passing by and ultimately dedicated first responders all focused on our immediate needs. A mother with young kids in the car gave no thought to immediately stopping and staying until help arrived. Fellow cyclists giving comfort to a downed brother and sister. There was the sheriff deputy’s quick response to secure a safe scene and a state trooper tempering compassion with his need to complete the investigation.

Doctors, nurses and professional practitioners throughout have gone out of their way to make our ordeal as bearable as possible.

From the crash to recovery, we have encountered the miracle of sacrificing human compassion. Our daughter travelled hours to live with us for a week as did two very close friends the following two weeks. Our son remains on call 24/7 for any need we have. Our pastor travelling six hours to make sure that one sheep (in this case two) were OK. There were many friends, family and co-workers who paused their own lives and schedules to serve ours.

The fact is that all of this is a sign of the miracle called grace. We did not earn this extraordinary attention. We did not pay for it. It was a gift. Life is a gift. And in this case, many people gave up chunks of their life serving us.

Miracles added up fast. We survived. We did not lose life or limb. With recovery and a few pieces of extra hardware, full mobility will return. We always had the help readily available we needed.

And one more personal miracle ... Enduring her own injuries, Tam continued to administer my home IVs every day at 5 a.m., 1 p.m. and 9 p.m., a process that took up to three hours each time. I got to see the physical manifestation of selfless love.

So if you are looking for God and miracles, make sure to pay attention to His love and compassion expressed through others. Tam and I thank you all for your thoughts, prayers, assistance, food and just plain love shown when we were down.

I hope every one of us experience and appreciate the everyday miracle of human interaction. I just suggest you don’t take the path we recently did to do so.

Craig Richards is the publisher of The Progress-Index. He can be reached at crichards@progress-index.com or 804-722-5103.