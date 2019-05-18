KEYSER - What do fancy cars, the Keyser High School Band, Smokey the Bear and Minions have in common?

KEYSER - What do fancy cars, the Keyser High School Band, Smokey the Bear and Minions have in common?

They will all be in downtown Keyser today for the first Save the Keyser Pool Car and Truck Show.

The festivities kick off at 1 p.m. on Main Street, with the two blocks between Piedmont and Armstrong streets being closed to all traffic except the vintage, stock and modified cars and trucks that will be on display on the west side of the street. If necessary, the vehicles will spill over into the parking lot beside the library.

The Keyser High School Golden Tornado Band will be performing for the opening ceremonies at 1 p.m., which will also include the presenting of the colors by area veterans and a prayer by mayor Damon Tillman.

Over 30 vendors have signed up to participate in the show, and will be lined up on the east side of Main Street. across from the vehicles.

Under the direction of Ralph Broadwater, the car show is open to any make or model of vehicle. The vehicles can sign up and pay the $10 registration fee as they arrive, and trophies will be awarded at approximately 6 p.m. Dash plaques will be available for the first 100 registered vehicles.

The vendors will include a wide variety of arts and crafts and various merchandise. Food will be offered for sale by the Royal Restaurant.

Smokey the Bear is scheduled to arrive at approximately 1:30 p.m., and one of the popular Minions will be mingling with the crowd from 2-2:30 p.m.

Music will be provided throughout the day by Everline DJing and Extreme Entertainment.

Broadwater says the festival is designed to offer something for everyone.

“We will have all kinds of activities for the kids … facing painting, a bouncy house and more,” he said.

There will also be 50/50 drawings and door prizes.

Keyser area businesses have also been getting into the act in support of the Keyser pool.

“All the businesses are doing patriotic window displays and will be open during the festival,” Broadwater said.

A number of businesses have made donations to help sponsor the car show, and they include: Master Blaster, Gotham Gaming, J&S Pawn, the James Law Firm, Pampered Chef (Lynn Robinson), The Ponderosa, Thirty-One (Missy Cummings), M&S Bakery, Queen’s Point Coffee, Faith Productions, Pete Pamepinto Antiques and Vintage Cars, Clancy’s Pub, Fox’s Pizza Den, Bosephus LLC Accounting and Tax Services, Weimer Auto, Mineral County Chamber of Commerce, All-State (Cheri Gannon), S&H Variety, Primier Rental, Mitch’s Body Shop, and Mutual of Omaha (Eric Gannon).

“We’ve got everything paid for, and we’ve already put a thousand dollars in the bank” for the Save the Pool Committee,” Broadwater said.









