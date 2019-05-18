KEYSER - Alexandra Hill, a mathematics major from Ridgeley and a graduate of Frankfort High School, was named the Outstanding Student of the Year for 2019 at West Virginia University Potomac State College.

Additionally, Hill was recognized with the inscription of her name on the Duke Anthony Whitmore/Henry Louis Gates Jr. Academic Achievement Wall.

Along with being an honors student, Hill has been named to the President’s List for all semesters that she’s attended Potomac State College.

She has served as a tutor in the Academic Success Center at the college as well, tutoring students in quantitative skills reasoning, applied calculus, college algebra, and algebra with applications.

She has also taken part in several presentations, including: Using MATLAB to Enhance Understanding of Visualization in Multivariate Calculus; Divergence Theorem; Standardized Testing; and Bad Physics Movie Project.

Hill has volunteered her time on- and off-campus with the Allegany County Animal Shelter; at the Calvary United Methodist Church pancake breakfast, at nursing homes, the annual Calvary UMC Easter Egg Hunt, the School of Hard Knocks, pumpkin carving, and serving as a proctor for Math Field Day.

She is the recipient of several scholarships, including: the West Virginia PROMISE Scholarship, Gibbs-Naughton Families Scholarship, GBHEM United Methodist Women’s Scholarship Award, and the DuWane Sandlin Scholarship Award. She was also presented with the Mineral County Excellence in Education Student Achievement Award.

Hill will continue her education on the WVU Morgantown campus. After earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees, she plans to pursue a PhD in mathematics, and would like to eventually teach at the college or university level.

She is the daughter of Jason and Jamie Hill.





