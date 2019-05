PIEDMONT - The Piedmont City Council will meet Wednesday, May 22, at 6 p.m. in the city building.

Among the items on the agenda are:

Unfinished business:

- Fees for pool and permit for concessions

- Shayla Llewellyn and Donnie Twyman’s water adjustment

- IRS payment and balance

New business:

- Election results

The meeting is open to the public.