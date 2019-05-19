ELK GARDEN – Interest is growing in the clinic space in Elk Garden.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

Mayor Marian Droppleman reported at the monthly meeting that both Grant Memorial Hospital and Garrett Regional Health Center have expressed interest in the space vacated earlier this year by Potomac Valley Hospital.

In other business, the council was contacted by an internet provider, Neubeam of Oakland, Md.

Droppleman noted that Neubeam is checking if there is a beam that will reach from the Swanton tower and if so, they will come to a future meeting to provide additional details and prices.

Elk Garden’s town election is set for June 11. In person early voting will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 1 and June 8. Election training for poll workers was recently completed.

The town awarded the contract for this year’s mowing to Michael Jones Jr. for mowing at the cemetery, park and town hall.

The bench for the town park has been completed by the Mineral County Technical Center and the council agreed to add sheep and shepherds to the town nativity scene this year.

Droppleman reported that police chief Jimmy Stewart completed training with the Keyser Police Department and other departments to update his radar and traffic stop training.



