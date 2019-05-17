As bulldozers razed the burned remains of the Hopewell lodge, focus shifted to possible 2020 reopening

HOPEWELL — Demolition began Thursday morning on what remained of the Hopewell Family Moose Center after the devastating Feb. 28 fire that destroyed the building. But instead of an end, Moose management was seeing it as a beginning.

"This is the first page in a new chapter as we move forward with the Hopewell Moose Lodge," administrator Brad Ozmore said. Once everything is cleared away and the property deemed ready, Ozmore said, construction will begin on a new lodge that he hopes to have up and running by July 2020.

Bulldozers began chipping away at the scarred remains of the Cousins Street facility. As the heavy equipment rumbled about, the charred entrance of the lodge, with the word "MOOSE" on it, stood waiting its turn. In front of it, the only signs of life were the blooming pansies and hosta in a brick-lined flower bed surrounding the flagpoles. On the morning of the fire, the flagpoles became etched in Hopewell history as a photo of firefighters taking down the American and Virginia flags went viral.

By nightfall Thursday, the lot had essentially been cleared.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Feb. 28 in the ballroom area at the front of the building. By the time crews arrived on the scene, the entire building was engulfed in flames and smoke.

Fire investigators never suspected arson as causing the blaze at the 65-year-old building. They initially suspected it began in the kitchen or laundry area, but Ozmore said he was told the blaze originated up front.

Kristi K. Higgins may be reached at 804-722-5162 or khiggins@progress-index.com.