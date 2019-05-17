KEYSER - “We’re so far behind other states,” said Sen. Randy Smith as guests at the annual Mineral County Chamber of Commerce legislative dinner questioned the status of broadband and communications.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - “We’re so far behind other states,” said Sen. Randy Smith as guests at the annual Mineral County Chamber of Commerce legislative dinner questioned the status of broadband and communications.

Smith said a new phone company Prodigy is providing internet, telephone and phone service in Preston County now.

“It’s really helped that area there,” he added of the expansion toward the Bruceton Mills area.

Prodigy has teamed up with CityNet to provide coverage to extreme rural areas.

Delegate Gary Howell said that locally Comcast is looking at the Knobley Road to Burlington area.

Piedmont mayor Ben Smith asked what was happening with NexGen, which had been in contact with the county and local towns. “They went by the way side,” he commented.

In discussing the 2019 legislative session as a whole, Howell noted that this was a record year with 294 bills passed in the legislature. Thirty bills were vetoed, some of which will be back.

Referring to it as the “elephant in the room,” the upcoming legislative session will focus on education.

“This is an extraordinary session,” said Sen. Dave Sypolt, noting that it is outside the regular session 60 days.

He added that the hope for this session is “meaningful reform of the education system,” including flexibility to try new approaches and flexibility with curriculum, providing help where help is needed be it broken homes, drugs, grandparents raising grandchildren or social services.

“West Virginia’s pay scale is pretty low for education and all state workers across the board,” he said. Mineral County and other counties with adjoining states go across the border. “It’s draining many of our talents,” he said.

Part of the reform is looking at school choice, acknowledging that there are some children who don’t learn the same way as others and considering charter schools.

“If we let the teachers have the resources they need, we will have better outcomes,” Sypolt added.

Delegate Ruth Rowan said that she went to Hampshire and Frankfort schools and asked them what they needed.

“Each county would be different in what they need,” she said.

Howell echoed this sentiment, explaining how he listened to educators, parents and students across the state.

“There is a lot of difference between counties,” he said, noting that the common thread is that “everyone has their hands tied.”

“Give us the funds of a charter school, but give it to every school,” he said. “Allow the counties the freedom to tailor education to local needs.”

“This problem has been going on for year and nothing has been done,” said Smith. “People are afraid of change.”

He noted that 53 percent of the budget goes to education and that the state board of education is top heavy with administrators.

“Of 15 southern states, we’re number one in spending, but last in outcome,” added Howell.

“All we can do is make a suggestion,” said Smith, explaining that the state board of education is over education money.

“We were this close to having an agreement in the regular session,” he said, saying how the House of Delegates tabled the bill and it didn’t follow the legislative process. “They (the teachers) wanted a victory more than a bill.”

The legislators all agreed that there was a lot of misinformation surrounding the bill in discussions and social media.

Crane praised the legislators for their efforts, saying, “I appreciate the job you do,” adding that it’s not easy to represent all the constituents, but in the end you get a pretty good result.





