KEYSER - The Keyser Area Veterans Association will conduct a Memorial Day Remembrance Service at Potomac Memorial Gardens on Monday, May 27, at 11a.m.

The service will include a wreath laying, guest speaker and a salute to fallen comrades. The Keyser High School Band will offer music selections and perform TAPS.

Immediately following the service, all guests are invited at attend a luncheon ate Queens Point Memorial Post 6775, McCoole.

Potomac Memorial Gardens is located at 237 Cemetery RD, Keyser. In the event of severe weather the event will be held at Queens Point Post 6775, VFW.



