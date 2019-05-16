KEYSER - Washington-Smith Post 152 American Legion will hold its annual Memorial Day service on Monday, May 27, at 11 a.m. at Thorn Rose Cemetery, located at Virginia Street Extended in Keyser.

Guest speaker will be Keyser mayor Damon Tillman.

Hopefully, Tuskegee Airmen Clifton Brooks will lay the wreath.

Everyone is welcome.