CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday, May 14.

Timothy V. Kitt, of the 2600 block of Mangowood Drive in Chesterfield, did not return home from work on May 14. He was reported missing by relatives on Wednesday, May 15.

Kitt, 39, is described as a black male, about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a cream-colored, 2001 Nissan SUV bearing Virginia license plate UVH-5404.

Anyone with information about Kitt's whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.