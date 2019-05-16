CHESTERFIELD — Pack your dancing shoes and prepare to sing along to the new sound of summer. In less than two weeks, a brand-new music festival called Chesterfield LIVE! will take place on Saturday, May 25, at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, located at 10300 Courthouse Road. Gates open at 2:30 p.m. and music starts at 3 p.m.

This free, family-friendly event hosted by Chesterfield County, in partnership with the Richmond Symphony and the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce, will feature four premier musical acts, all performing under the Symphony’s iconic “Big Tent.”

At 3 p.m., the Fort Lee 392nd Rock Band kick the event off with several high-energy covers to get you on your feet.

RVA's Dance Candy will perform at 4 p.m. The polished, 6-pack of musicians cover everything from 70s funk to hip hop and R&B.

Then, at 5:30 p.m., the 70 professional musicians with Richmond Symphony will play songs from “Star Trek” and “Titanic,” to name just a few.

Finally, the Deloreans will take the stage at 7 p.m. to end the night bringing new life to all your favorite songs from the 80's.

Keeping the crowd entertained during set changes are well-known Richmond DJ Lonnie B and Coffee with Strangers host Kelli Lemon.

In addition to musical entertainment, there will be a children’s play area with inflatables, local vendors and a variety of local food trucks. Chesterfield’s own Steam Bell Beer Works will pour local brews for purchase. Bring your family, friends and coworkers to kick off the summer in Chesterfield.

No pets, outside food or drinks or glassware will be allowed. Blankets and lawn chairs are recommended. For more information, visit www.chesterfieldlive.org.