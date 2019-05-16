PRINCE GEORGE — The Prince George Department of Parks and Recreation has released information on upcoming football and cheerleading camps and league registration.

Football Camp is for ages 6-14 and will be held July 22-24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Participants will learn the basic fundamentals and skills of football. The camp will be taught by PGHS Football staff. Registration is May 20-July 12. The registration fee is $15 per child, which includes a T-shirt.

Cheerleading Camp is for ages 5-14 and runs July 22-24, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Clements Junior High School.

Participants will learn cheers, jumps, stunts, sideline dances, games and more. The camp is taught by the PGHS Varsity cheerleaders and coaches. Participants will perform with the PGHS cheerleaders at a football game. Registration is May 20-July 12. The registration fee is $45 per child, with a $10 discount for additional children in same family.

Register for both camps online at www.princegeorgeva.org/OnlineRegistration or at the Parks and Recreation office.

Also, the Prince George Parks and Recreation Department is a member in both the Chesterfield Quarterback League (CQL) and Chesterfield Cheerleading League (CCL). Participants in these leagues, ages 8-14, have the opportunity to experience travel football and cheerleading. This year ages 5-7 may participate in flag football, which will also travel.

Registration for youth football and cheerleading for ages 5–14 from May 20-June 14, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Parks and Recreation office, located at 11100 Old Stage Road.

First time participants in the CQL and CCL must bring birth certificates. The registration Fee is $30 for 1 child, $50 for 2 children, $70 for 3 children and $5 for each child after 3. Participants will be responsible for purchasing game pants for football or a cheerleading package, available through the Parks and Recreation office.