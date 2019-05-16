KEYSER - The Mineral County Board of Education has released the names of the four finalists for the position of superintendent of schools.







By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The Mineral County Board of Education has released the names of the four finalists for the position of superintendent of schools.

The board met in special session Wednesday evening to screen the applications, and will meet in a second special session Friday to interview each of the four.

The finalists are:

- Dr. Thomas Sisk, superintendent of schools in Limestone County, Athens, Alabama.

- Dr. Jason Eitner, former superintendent of the Waterford Township School District, Waterford Works, New Jersey, who currently is working as a consultant.

- David Banks, former superintendent of Morgan County Schools and current assistant superintendent for special education in Berkeley County.

- Troy Ravenscroft, assistant superintendent of Grant County Schools.

Prior to their interview with the board Friday, which will be closed to the public, the candidates will be interviewed by a citizen’s committee appointed by the board. Those interviews will be open to the public and will begin at 5 p.m. at the Mineral County Technical Center.

In addition, the board is asking the public to complete an online survey indicating which characteristics and attributes they feel is important for a successful superintendent.

The survey may be accessed through this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CMCT7ZW.

This survey will be included on the Mineral County Board of Education’s website until 1 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019.

The Mineral County Board of Education is scheduled to meet in regular session Tuesday, May 21, for the purpose of selecting a county superintendent.

The new superintendent will take office on July 1.