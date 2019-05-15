KEYSER - Over 30 vendors have signed up to participate in the first Save the Keyser Pool Car and Truck Show slated for Saturday, May 18, from 1-7 p.m. in downtown Keyser.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Over 30 vendors have signed up to participate in the first Save the Keyser Pool Car and Truck Show slated for Saturday, May 18, from 1-7 p.m. in downtown Keyser.

Under the direction of Ralph Broadwater, the car show is open to any make or model of vehicle, and they will be lined up along the west side of Main street from East Piedmont to Armstrong street.

The vehicles can sign up and pay the $10 registration fee as they arrive, and trophies will be awarded at approximately 6 p.m.

The vendors will line up on the east side of Main Street, and will include a wide variety of arts and crafts and various merchandise. Food will be offered for sale by the Royal Restaurant.

Save the Pool Committee member Missy Cummings is coordinating the vendors, and anyone with any questions should contact her through Facebook.

Members of Boyce-Houser Post 41 American Legion will present the colors during the opening ceremony at 1 p.m., and Keyser mayor Damon Tillman will offer prayer.

Music will be provided throughout the day by Everline DJing and Extreme Entertainment, except for the 1 p.m. opening, when the Keyser High School Band will perform.

Broadwater says the festival is designed to offer something for everyone.

“We will have all kinds of activities for the kids … facing painting, a bouncy house and more,” he said.

There will also be 50/50 drawings, door prizes and more.

Keyser area businesses have also been getting into the act in support of the Keyser pool.

“All the businesses are doing patriotic window displays and will be open during the festival,” Broadwater said.

A number of businesses have made donations to help sponsor the car show, and they include: Master Blaster, Gotham Gaming, J&S Pawn, the James Law Firm, Pampered Chef (Lynn Robinson), The Ponderosa, Thirty-One (Missy Cummings), M&S Bakery, Queen’s Point Coffee, Faith Productions, Pete Pamepinto Antiques and Vintage Cars, Clancy’s Pub, Fox’s Pizza Den, Bosephus LLC Accounting and Tax Services, Weimer Auto, Mineral County Chamber of Commerce, All-State (Cheri Gannon), S&H Variety, Primier Rental, Mitch’s Body Shop, and Mutual of Omaha (Eric Gannon).

“We’ve got everything paid for, and we’ve already put a thousand dollars in the bank” for the Save the Pool Committee,” Broadwater said.









