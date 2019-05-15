Hopewell and Ashford, England, will mark 20 years of goodwill 'sister-city' partnership; only cost incurred by Hopewell is airfare

HOPEWELL — City Council has officially accepted an invitation from its “sister city” in England to come across the pond and celebrate two decades of goodwill and partnership.

On a 5-0 vote Tuesday night, council authorized Mayor Jasmine E. Gore and one city staffer to represent the city next July in Ashford to commemorate the cities’ “twinning agreement.” Because she was the designated invitee, Gore did not take part in that vote, but she did join in a subsequent 6-0 vote to send an official letter of acceptance for the trip.

Councilor Janice Denton was not at the meeting due to illness.

The trip is largely ceremonial and traditional, as previous mayors have visited both cities. The only expense incurred by Hopewell will be round-trip airfare because the host city takes responsibility for lodging and hospitality.

In a letter to Gore, Ashford Mayor-elect Jenny Webb invited her to visit Ashford at the end of July. Webb said a special “Friends of Hopewell” event has been scheduled for July 22.

The mayor-elect also wants to hold a special commemoration July 25, the actual anniversary of the twinning agreement’s creation.

In 1999, Hopewell agreed to twin with Ashford in sending representatives to each other’s cities. The cities usually alternate years with their visits, and City Manager John M. Altman said a delegation from Ashford is due in Hopewell later this year.

Ashford was picked because it was the home of Captain Francis Eppes, who sailed to Virginia in the 1630s aboard a ship called the Hopewell. That ship is the centerpiece of the current city seal.

A mural commemorating Eppes’ arrival in Hopewell is located in the downtown post office. It depicts him, with the ship in the background, reaching to shake the hand of a member of the Native American group that inhabited the area.

Councilor Brenda S. Pelham, a former mayor who has visited Ashford, made the motion to accept the invitation and send Gore. Pelham added she thought it would be “a slap in the face” if the invitation had not been accepted.

Should Gore be unable to make the trip, a council designee — most likely Vice Mayor Patience A. Bennett — would step in.

In other business Tuesday night, council agreed to an amendment to its rules establishing new parameters on how often and for how long councilors may speak on a topic. That amendment increases the number of addresses from two to three, but keeps the total amount of topic-address time at 10 minutes per topic.

If the topic is a council action item, motions must be made and seconded before discussion, questions or debate begins.

If the councilor does not use up the 10 minutes on their first comments about the topic, they will be allowed to speak a second or third time, but only after other councilors have been given an equal opportunity to address the topic.

Bill Atkinson may be reached at 804-722-5167 or batkinson@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BAtkinsonpi