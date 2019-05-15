KEYSER - The Mineral County Board of Education, as part of its search for a county superintendent, has prepared a survey to receive community input regarding thoughts various community constituencies have concerning leadership characteristics or other considerations for the incoming county superintendent.

The survey is included on the Mineral County Board of Education website. The survey may be accessed through this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CMCT7ZW.

The BOE is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday to screen the applications in preparation for interviewing the top candidates on Friday.

The incoming county superintendent’s term commences July 1, 2019.

This survey will be included on the Mineral County Board of Education’s website until 1 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019. The Mineral County Board of Education is scheduled to meet Tuesday, May 21, for the purpose of selecting a county superintendent.

This report will inform the Mineral County Board of Education’s process for selecting a county superintendent for a term beginning July 1.

The survey includes five segments:

• Leadership/Management Skills

• Personal Characteristics

• Community Relations

• Areas of Expertise

• Open-Ended

• What is the first issue that, in your opinion, the incoming county superintendent should deal with?

• Other thoughts

Technical questions regarding survey completion should be addressed to the Mineral County Schools Central Offices.

For information regarding the Mineral County Board of Education search, contact search coordinator Howard M. O’Cull, Ed.D. at hocull@wvsba.org; or 304-346-0571.