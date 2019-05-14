KEYSER - The Mineral County Board of Education has called a special meeting for Wednesday evening to screen applicants for the position of superintendent of schools.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The Mineral County Board of Education has called a special meeting for Wednesday evening to screen applicants for the position of superintendent of schools.

Deadline to apply for the position was Monday.

Current superintendent of schools Shawn Dilly announced he would be leaving Mineral County Schools when his contract expires on June 30, because he felt he and the board were “going in different directions.”

The board had given Dilly a positive evaluation earlier in the year, but had not yet moved to renew his contract.

Wednesday’s meeting is set for 4 p.m., but the board will immediately go into executive session to go over the applications and presumably narrow them down to three or four.

That is the only item on the agenda for the meeting.

The board then plans to schedule interviews with the top contenders on Friday.

On Tuesday, May 21, during the regular board meeting, they will discuss the interviews and current plans are to vote on the chosen candidate and award a contract on Wednesday, May 29.





