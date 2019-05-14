SAVAGE RIVER - Maryland State Police are investigating an incident in which a man's body was found Monday in the water of the Savage River Dam in Garrett County.

The victim is identified as Dallas Ray Bittinger, 53, of Swanton, Maryland. He was transported to Potomac Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Monday, troopers from the Maryland State Police McHenry Barrack responded to a call from the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department on a report of a body recovered from the Savage River Dam. Troopers along with investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division, Western Region, responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates that sometime before noon Monday Bittinger was reported missing from his work site. Garrett County emergency personnel responded along with Natural Resources Police Department officers who subsequently located the victim in the river above the dam.

According to the investigation thus far, there are no signs of foul play. The victim’s body was later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston for autopsy.

Oakland Volunteer Fire Department, Bloomington Fire Department, Kitzmiller Volunteer Fire Department, Deep Creek Fire Department, Deer Park Volunteer Fire Department and Potomac Fire Department, all from Maryland, along with Fountain Fire Department and Tri-Town Ambulance and Fire Department both of West Virginia, assisted in the search effort.

The investigation continues.



