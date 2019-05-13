PIEDMONT - Paula Boggs, longtime council member for Piedmont, received 93 votes and was successful in winning the office of mayor in the community's municipal election held on Monday.

By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

She was challenged in her run for mayor by Denny Powers, a former council member, who had 21 votes, and both were write-in candidates.

Boggs is the parks and recreation commissioner and had previously temporarily took over Piedmont’s top office of mayor when mayor Ben Smith took a leave of absence for health reasons.

Because the fiscal year for Piedmont will end on June 30, Boggs will take her oath of office on Wednesday, July 10.

Of the total of 119 local citizens voting in the municipal election, 118 voted for Paul Coleman, presently serving Piedmont as finance commissioner.

Coleman was appointed to that position last year when council member Vicki Smith resigned her finance commissioner spot.

Susie Clark receive 96 votes and she now serves as building commissioner.

Both Coleman and Clark will serve four-year terms due to being the two candidates with the most votes, while Dawn Beckner received 76 votes and will have a two-year term.

Beckner is Piedmont’s water commissioner.



