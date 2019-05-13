WASHINGTON — Dinwiddie County’s Robert & Betty Ragsdale Community Center has been recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.

NACo recognized the Robert & Betty Ragsdale Community Center in the category of Parks and Recreation.

The Robert and Betty Ragsdale Community Center, a 20,000 sq. ft. facility housing a branch of the Appomattox Regional Library System, Cooperative Extension/4-H offices, along with Parks & Recreation amenities, is a shining example of what can result from local government working in collaboration with communities and citizens.

District 4 Supervisor, Dan Lee, vice chairman of the Board of Supervisors stated, “I am pleased and honored that the County is being recognized for this project. The expansion of Parks and Recreation programming to the southern end of the County was a top priority when this Board came together in 2012. The Robert & Betty Ragsdale Community Center has become a hub of activity in McKenney, and will benefit Dinwiddie citizens for generations to come.”

NACo President Greg Cox said, “Counties implement innovative programs that enhance residents’ quality of life every day. This year’s Achievement Award-winning programs demonstrate how counties build healthy, safe and vibrant communities across America.”

Nationally, awards are given in 18 different categories that reflect the vast, comprehensive services counties provide. The categories include children and youth, criminal justice, county administration, information technology, health, civic engagement and many more.

NACo will recognize award-winning counties at its 2019 Annual Conference and Exposition July 12-15 in Clark County, Nevada.

Started in 1970, NACo’s annual Achievement Awards program is designed to recognize county government innovations. Each nominee is judged on its own merits and not against other applications received.

The National Association of Counties (NACo) unites America’s 3,069 county governments. Founded in 1935, NACo brings county officials together to advocate with a collective voice on national policy, exchange ideas and build new leadership skills, pursue transformational county solutions, enrich the public’s understanding of county government and exercise exemplary leadership in public service. Learn more at www.naco.org