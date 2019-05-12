Spring is my favorite season; I love the Fruity Pebbles array of blossoms and the aroma of Honeysuckle in the air.

Kathy Britt Hayes invited me to cover The Petersburg Garden Club’s “A Drive Through 3 Centuries” house & garden tour that took place on April 30 during the 86th Anniversary of Historic Garden Week presented by The Garden Club of Virginia.

I didn’t hesitate accepting Hayes’ gracious invitation; having been a member of The Chester Garden Club for over 10 years, I was excited to travel through the homes to view the flower designs and the gardens.

The Garden Club of America boasts Historic Garden Week is "America's Largest Open House" offered statewide with over 250 of Virginia's most beautiful gardens, homes and historic landmarks open to spring visitors, and 2300-plus flower arrangements created by Garden Club of America members showcased in homes on the 8-day tour.

Petersburg Garden Club member Jo Anne Davis chaired the event and Hayes served as co-chair. Five Petersburg homes were on the tour: 534 Grove Ave. (Dean McCray), 226 High Street (Lewis and Crystal Douglas), 239 South Adams Street (Bruce and Laurie Noe), 109 Center (Bruce and Laurie Noe) and 1730 South Sycamore Street (Bill and Sheila Weller).

For my first stop, I went to The Petersburg Garden Club’s Annual Tea which took place at the High Street home; the club served complimentary punch and cookies in the French inspired garden. I never asked, but I believe they served punch in lieu of hot tea due to the temperature being in the 90s.

Davis and Hayes bravely went Facebook live with me to encourage the community to head on down to The Exchange Building, formerly The Siege Museum, to purchase tickets which proceeds benefit the restoration and preservation of historic gardens in Virginia.

I surprised Petersburg resident Tina Graham and included her in the video; Graham who is a Petersburg Garden Club member served as a hostess in the Douglas home. Graham shared, “I just gave my little 2-minute speech about the history of the home, and we have had a delightful response … hundreds of people from: Seattle, Georgia, Dinwiddie, all over the place.”

My second stop was to the Second Presbyterian Church where The Cockade City Garden Club was hosting a gourmet luncheon which included chicken salad served on a bed of greens, gelatin with fruit, sweet vegetable/bean salad, a roll and a huge piece of chocolate cake … all was delicious!

I was tickled pink when I spotted two Chester Garden Club members! Linda Wynne from Petersburg who also is a member of the Cockade City Garden Club chaired the luncheon where a continuous fashion show by “All Manor of Things”, marketplace shopping and a geranium sale took place.

Wynne shared, “This is fabulous! We have been doing this luncheon for over 30 years; the money raised will be used to repair tombstones and iron works at Petersburg’s Historic Blandford Cemetery.”

I dined with Chester Garden Club member Pat Merson from Chesterfield; we once rode a horse-drawn carriage together with Santa Claus when Merson was the 2005 Christmas Mother. Merson’s friend and tour buddy for the day, Nancy Furr, pointed out that her daughter Emily Welker used to work with me; it sure is a small world.

Besides clothes, “All Manor of Things”, also, had shoes, jewelry, scarves and handbags on sale to benefit the Historic Hopewell Foundation.

Petersburg resident Reverend Greenwood shared, “I’m here for the food. My better half, Reverend April Greenwood, who is a Tuckahoe Garden Club member, is at historic Westover Church in Charles City helping with their plant sale, lunch and tour.”

One of the market vendors was Prince George resident Becky Joyner decked out in her finest hat adorned with flowers. Through the Virginia Cooperative Extension Joyner, who was answering gardening questions, was representing the Prince George Master Gardeners.

I hustled over to the home of Dean McCray on Grove Avenue, next. As I was listening to McCray share information about his garden features outside, I was racking my brain trying to figure out how I knew him; he reminded me he was dressed as a Bobby at the British-themed 14th Annual Ball in the ‘Burg earlier this year.

McCray described to visitors how artifacts dating from the 1700’s till today had been unearthed during archeological digs on his property along the oldest street in Petersburg; McCray liked the rocks and decided to stage them in his garden.

“I traded three granite slabs with a lady in Dinwiddie for several cabinets, a bag of baskets and an old timey scale; she was switching from Primitive to Colonial décor so it worked out perfectly for my 1793 home,” shared McCray.

While exiting, I bumped into my personal assistant, Robin Pruett, gave her a quick hug and journeyed to the South Sycamore Street home owned by Bill and Sheila Weller. The scent of gardenias hit me while I walked up the driveway leading to the iconic property with its sloping side yard that ends at a bridge-covered koi pond; five different people commented to me within 15 minutes of my arrival how they were excited to finally get to tour the home and grounds.

“We’ve been watching them develop this garden and it’s gorgeous … absolutely breathtaking,” stated Petersburg resident Rosemary Funk who resides with her husband Herb in Centreville Hill Court.

I zoomed over to the Marie Bowen Gardens which was within view from the Weller home; the woodland garden which is located between Fairfax Street, Arch Street and Arch Circle offered walking trails lined with azaleas, camellias and other native plants.

The next two homes on the tour were owned by Bruce and Laurie Noe; I ventured into their South Adams Street circa 1842 home first. As I was admiring the design on the piano, the docent Leonard Curry informed me the arrangements in the home were created by The Raleigh Parish Garden Club of whom his wife Cindi Koe was a member; all other designs on the tour were made by The Petersburg Garden Club.

Having co-chaired a home and garden club tour myself in the past, I commented to homeowner Laurie how amazing it was that they had not one but two homes on the tour; Laurie shared, “Our other home is a foreclosure we bought in 2014 that we’ve been renovating. Since we don’t live there, it’s been easier to prepare. We had it on the Battersea Foundation’s Holiday Homes Tour so it’s been show-worthy for a few months … that’s my secret.

“We were here for a few hours … kicked it off, went and ate at the luncheon and then took the tour; I love all of them for different reasons. Bill and Sheila Weller’s garden was spectacular,” added Laurie.

When asked if he has a green thumb, Bruce answered with a smile, “I love giving advice about gardening and paying someone else to do the work; my thumb is often on a drill, nail, glue gun or hammer.”

Laurie chimed in, “I’m the one with the green thumb.”

Bruce continued, “I fell in love with old homes and love restoring them; I wish I could do more.”

I mentioned to Laurie and Bruce that someone I met along the tour suggested I ask to be shown their “panic room”; they walked me to their wine cellar stocked with an enormous amount of wine! I guess there would be no panicking because one could simply pass out! Ha!

After touring their second home on the tour, which is a 1900 Queen Anne style house located across from historic Central Park, I made my way to the Centre Hill Mansion Museum.

At the museum, Petersburg Preservation Task Force volunteer Nancy Rawlings commented, “I think the tour was very successful; the arrangements were beautiful … especially the one in the dining room. The Garden Club of Virginia upkeeps our grounds. This is their main project; they have used funds in the past to reglaze the glass around the front door.”

My final stop was to the “Special Activity” located at Petersburg Grows at 133 South Market Street in the historic Halifax Triangle. Owner and urban farmer Paul Meyer talked about his community supported agricultural business. Meyer gave out samples of bread & butter pickled green tomatoes that he and neighbor/friend Lisa Wiggins canned together; Meyer also shared fresh farm deviled eggs made using garlic and onions from his garden.

Virginia State University senior Tara Ciavarella, who is majoring in Agriculture and was visiting Petersburg Grows for the first time shared, “I really like how Farmer Paul is using the space. I’m glad I saw the post about the event and finally made it here. I think it’s cool.”

The tour inspired me to create two designs of my own; as I was just making my finishing touches, I felt a sprinkle, heard a little rumble but kept on fine-tuning my handiwork ... when all of a sudden it began pouring! I rescued my designs and had to laugh because when I passed a mirror I looked like a drenched panda … my mascara had run!

Kudos to Davis and Hayes on executing an incredible tour. And, gardening hats off to all of the Garden Club members who placed designs within the homes; they were magnificent. And a special thank you to all the docents, hostesses and volunteers that made the tour special; it couldn’t take place without you.

Kristi K. Higgins, also known as "The Social Butterfly", has joined the Progress-Index newsroom staff and writes about her experiences at various community events. Kristi will be contributing her insights and perspective, as well as sharing stories of human interest, for Progress-Index customers. She can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com or 804-722-5162.