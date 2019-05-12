Petersburg School Board meeting

PETERSBURG — The Board of the Petersburg City Public Schools will hold a work session on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 6 p.m., in the main Board Room of the school division's administration building, located at 255 South Boulevard E.

A closed session may be convened prior to or following the work session.

35th Annual Shrimp Feast

SOUTH PRINCE GEORGE — The 35th annual Shrimp Feast will be held at Richard Bland College of William & Mary on May 15, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $25 per person. Takeout is available.

The Shrimp Feast will be held rain or shine and features live music and mouthwatering food. For your comfort, bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Tickets may be purchased at Bank of Southside Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth Bank, Owen Printing Company, Walnut Hill Pharmacy, Liaison Restaurant or online at www.eventbrite.com.

Disabled Veteran Personal Property Tax

HOPEWELL — The City of Hopewell is now accepting applications from disabled veterans for personal property tax relief.

To qualify, veterans must be certified as disabled by the Department of Veteran Affairs; the disability must involve the loss of use of a leg, arm or hand, or blindness as defined by Virginia state code or being permanently and totally disabled; the disability is service-connected and the vehicle must be owned and regularly operated by the veteran and registered in the City of Hopewell.

To apply for the tax relief, veterans must provide to the Commissioner of Revenue a completed and signed application and certification of disability from the Department of Veteran Affairs indicating the disability meets these requirements and is service-connected.

The tax relief is limited to one vehicle per veteran.

Car Cruise-In at Dunlop House

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — On Saturday, May 18, Dunlop House Assisted Living and Memory Care will host a car cruise-in from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cruise in and park your antique car for the Dunlop House's residents and their families. Participants may grab a free hotdog/hamburger off the grill, and additional food will be available from a local food truck on site for the day. Enjoy live entertainment, a raffle for door prizes and vendors. The event is free and open to the public.

If you plan on bringing your vehicle by, contact Amanda Griffith agriffith@dunlophouse.com. The show is limited to 35 spaces. Dunlop House is located at 235 Dunlop Farms Blvd. in Colonial Heights.