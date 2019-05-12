Swift Creek Mill Cabaret Nights

CHESTERFIELD — Richmond favorite Scott Wichmann has graced stages in Central Virginia with his remarkable acting and his pristine voice. He comes to the Historic Mill Room at Swift Creek Mill on May 17 and 18. Doors open at 7 p.m. with performance at 8 p.m.

The opportunity for a performer to bridge the music to the audience through personal stories is a unique experience that the Mill is excited to deliver to our audiences. True to Swift Creek Mill traditions and history, light hors d'oeuvres will be served through the evening, all for one simple ticket price.

Tickets are $40 and include a cabaret menu. Reservations can be made online www.swiftcreekmill.com/cabaret or by calling 804-748-5203 during business hours.

Battersea celebrates 250 years

PETERSBURG — The Battersea Foundation, in collaboration with the City of Petersburg, will celebrate the 250th birthday of Historic Battersea on May 18 and 19. This free event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Located at 1289 Upper Appomattox Road in Petersburg, Battersea is a historic plantation home and an example of Palladian architecture, with a greenhouse built around 1825 and huge specimen trees.

At 2 p.m. each day, there will be a reenactment of the 1781 Revolutionary War Battle of Petersburg as well as regimental drills, training exercises, skirmishes and horse and artillery demonstrations. The house will be open for tours each day, and sutlers, craftsmen and vendors will be on hand. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.