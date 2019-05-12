FORT LEE — The stage play "Anything Goes" premiered in 1934 and has enjoyed three major New York revivals. The show’s score features such Cole Porter standards as "I Get a Kick Out of You," "You're the Top,"" All Through the Night" and "Anything Goes." The music is truly delightful, delicious and DE-LOVELY!

"Anything Goes" is the final production of Lee Playhouse's 2018-19 season. Leading the talented 28-member cast are Playhouse veterans Nancy McMahon, Mark Tomczak, Dylan Tipton, Greta Francy and newcomer Martha Compton.

The show is directed by Frank Foster, with musical direction by Alyssa Darwin and choreography by Kathryn Belleman. The creative team includes Frank Foster (scenery), Thomas Hammond (costumes), Cindy Warren (lighting), Joe Beaudet (technical director), John Redling (sound design) and Rachel Davis (stage manager).

Opening May 17 at 8 p.m., the show runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through June 2. Tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for youth and may be reserved ahead of time by calling the box office at 804-734-6629.