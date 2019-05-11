Petersburg council ends lawmaker's request to rename streets after prominent African Americans

PETERSBURG – After months of consideration, notice, and debate, the street renaming bid put forward by Ward 1 Councilor Treska Wilson-Smith officially failed this week.

At an early February meeting, she suggested combining Johnson Road and High Pearl Street and rename them Moses Malone Boulevard, in honor of the late NBA Hall-of-famer from Petersburg.

She also included a combination and name change for Porterville and New streets in that motion. Those would have been dubbed Fauntleroy Lane, to honor the late Hermanze E. Fauntleroy Jr., a former Petersburg mayor and the first African-American to become mayor of a Virginia City.

That motion grew at the next council meeting when Wilson-Smith added the renaming of North Carolina Avenue after federal Judge Roger Gregory, and renaming Harding Street after former NFL star Ricky Hunley.

Petersburg’s City Code mandates that 100% of residents living on an affected street have to respond in agreement with that name change. Petersburg sent mailings to the 266 residents living on those six streets. The mailings had two answers, yes and no, with no further identifying information like address or respondent name available to the City.

Ninety-one percent of those residents rejected the name change through their actions. Of the 266 letters mailed out, only 61 were mailed back. Twenty-five respondents had no objections to the change, nine had objections, while the additional 36 were either blank or returned undelivered.

That petition had to be successful before public comments could be heard by city council.

“I stated over and over, I hope that we can have public comments before moving forward, let’s hear from the citizens first, let’s hear how they feel before spending money to get petitions, mailings, etc.” Wilson-Smith wrote in a recent op-ed for The Progress-Index.

She started this process as a way to preserve African-American history in a predominantly African-American city that was incorporated in 1748, lived through the Civil War, Jim Crow, and served as a significant center of the Civil Rights movement in the mid-20th century.

Wilson-Smith cites the poor condition of landmarks like the crumbling home of Malone and the home of Victoria Adams, which no longer exists but is still part of Petersburg’s African-American history guide.

In the op-ed, Wilson-Smith cited a meeting with a developer who was looking to establish a hotel in the city.

“In the discussion, the person said, ‘I am perplexed as to why very little attention is given to the African-American History in this city. Do you know how much revenue you could be bringing in if you promoted your own history?’ Needless to say, they did not come back and we did not have an answer for them,” Wilson-Smith wrote.

A street name change would have required residents to make numerous notifications, from the DMV, Post Office and IRS, to employers, loan providers, magazine subscriptions and doctor’s offices. The US Postal Service said it allowed for a grace-period of 30 days after a street change before mail would stop being delivered to the old address.

