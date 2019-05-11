Fort Lee officer lauded for saving a choking child; DCU director cited for volunteerism

PETERSBURG - Quick thinking at a Fort Lee gate not only saved a child’s life, it also garnered recognition for the quick thinker.

Jorge Brathwaite, a post security guard, received the WoodmenLife’s Lifesaver Award in a ceremony last week at the Petersburg Home for Ladies. WoodmenLife, a non-profit insurance agency, held its annual award ceremony at the South Jefferson Street facility.

Brathwaite was recognized for his actions last January at the gate to Jackson Circle, Fort Lee’s housing community across state Route 36 from the Lee Gate. During a shift change, Brathwaite helped a sergeant with his two-year-old daughter, who was choking on a French fry.

Saying he acted “instinctively” Brathwaite recounted that moment.

Prior to Brathwaite’s involvement, the child’s mother noticed her daughter shaking and vomiting, eyes rolling back in her head as they were getting ready to enter their neighborhood. Her father had stopped the vehicle and was trying to administer the Heimlich maneuver when Brathwaite rolled up.

“As I approached the Jackson Circle Gate to relieve a counter partner, I got out of my van and noticed a gentleman behind us assisting his daughter who was choking. He was performing CPR on her by tapping her back,” he said.

Brathwaite continued working on the child and stayed with the family until emergency personnel arrived.

The little girl recovered from the trauma, but in even talking about it months later, Brathwaite still carries emotion in his voice.

“I was very happy that I took a First Responders Course at our fire department on Fort Lee which trained me in how to perform the Heimlich maneuver,” he said. “But I was kind of concerned about the little girl as I was initiating the back blows and thrusts to her chest.”

The second honoree was Scott Fisher, executive director of Petersburg’s Downtown Churches United. He received the Community Leadership Award for volunteering more than 35 hours a week over the past couple of years at DCU.

“I’m surrounded by love,” Fisher said in accepting the award “I’m surrounded by people who are willing to give from their good.”

Fisher used his acceptance speech to recruit more volunteers for DCU.

“Our food pantry is open two days a week, and we also have a utility program. One of our newest programs is blood pressure screenings,” shared Fisher. “We’re always in need of volunteers to help those in need in our community.”

WoodmenLife member Pat Harbuck received the Fraternal Spirit Award. In presenting it, company representative Lee Moody stated, “We’re recognizing Pat for all of her volunteer work for our chapter. She works tirelessly in supporting our events and activities. She’s a good example of what it means to be a Fraternalist — someone who is going to go the extra mile to do whatever it takes to chip in.”

Membership pins were awarded to Tammy Harrell (25 years), Kent Russell (50 years) and even Moody himself (25 years).

WoodmenLife Chapter 1 Petersburg was formed in 1894 and is the oldest chapter in Virginia.

“Our chapter is made up of individuals who care about the community we live in and look for ways to make our community better whether it is rewarding people for the work that they do, or providing food, money or other items to those who are in need,” Moody said.

