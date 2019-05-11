PETERSBURG — Even rain and thunder couldn’t stop the residents of Fillmore Place from celebrating Cinco de Mayo on Sunday, May 5.

To celebrate, the residents enjoyed Mexican-themed music and crafts. They also enjoyed a homemade Mexican meal consisting of freshly fried nachos and taco salad provided by local volunteers. Everyone learned the history behind the date, which commemorates the Mexican Army's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla.

The highlight of the celebration was when the pinata was lowered and the residents took their best shots. It was finally broken by resident Wilhelmina Moore, and she shared her bounty with everyone who played along with her. A good time was had by all.

Fillmore Place Assisted Living Community is located at 36 West Fillmore Street, and is one of the largest assisted living communities in the Tri-City area.