John Tyler's 51st graduation ceremony had a little bit of everything included

ETTRICK — The 51st version of John Tyler Community College's graduation exercises Friday will be remembered not just for the degrees conferred but also a surprise marriage proposal.

Moments after receiving her degree, Rochelle Faust of Colonial Heights was asked to return back to the Virginia State University stage. Her boyfriend, Ferren Tucker, decked out in a white hat, light-green suit adorned with a peacock feather, bow tie and boutonniere, then came out, got down on one knee and proposed.

His bride-to-be was caught off-guard and completely overwhelmed.

According to Tucker, he and Faust graduated from high school together in 1985 and reconnected in 2010. But they only got together four years ago. Tucker proudly pointed out that the only other person that knew he was going to propose during the ceremony was Faust’s mother.

“I guess you could say this was payback for Rochelle keeping a secret for a whole week that my two sisters were flying in from Chicago to attend her graduation," he said.

Another poignant moment came during the actual ceremony, when graduate Justin Madere walked across the stage with his service dog, Evee. Madere has epilepsy, and Evee accompanies him everywhere, even when getting his degree. She even had her own cap to wear at the ceremony.

JTCC president Edward Raspiller shook Madere's hand, then leaned over to shake Evee's paw. Normally, Evee shakes his hand with both paws, but for some reason, she got a little stage fright. Madere associated that with all the applause from the crowd.

Four graduates delivered the main commencement addresses. Three of them —Tisa Clancy, Sabrina Fuller and Cassandra Morris — are from Chesterfield County. The fourth speaker, Aaron Autler, is from Richmond.

In her first business class, Morris learned how to create a business plan. Morris used what she learned to start a photography business “Moments by Cassandra” which she got up and running while finishing her degree in Business Administration. Morris graduated in the Fall 2018 semester.

A single mother who worked multiple jobs while she attended school, Clancy is also a veteran who graduated in the Fall 2018 semester with a degree in General Studies, with a specialization in elementary education. Clancy who is working as a teacher, plans to continue her education, and wants to ultimately work with at-risk youth.

Fuller graduated at the end of the Spring 2019 semester with a degree in General Studies and a specialization in computer science. She will be continuing her education at the University of Virginia

A veteran who graduated in the Fall 2018 semester with a degree in General Studies, Science Specialization, Autler will be continuing his education at Virginia Commonwealth University, and wants to dedicate his career to working with veterans.

“I’m not the typical graduate," autler said in his speech. "The thought of going to college when I was younger was agonizing. The thought of spending four more years in a classroom didn’t really appeal to me. I knew I should go to college, but I just wasn’t ready for that kind of learning experience. So, I chose a different path…the Marines. The education I received was complex. I learned valuable lessons about discipline and teamwork. I learned what commitment was and how to push pass insecurities and fear.”

Some of the choices Autler made led him down a dark and dangerous path. H he spent a few years of his post military life addicted to alcohol and drugs. Autler has also suffered from depression, anxiety and various other issues related to his military experiences and other factors of his life.

“We all go through challenges in our lives. I share with you my personal struggles so that you know that challenges can be overcome,” Autler confidently shared.

Among the graduates who crossed the stage were 68 high school students who completed degrees or career studies certificates at Tyler before completing their high school studies. Nineteen of them received associate's degrees, and 49 received career studies certificates.

Prince George High School student Zach Humphrey received a career studies certificate in basic precision machining technology. While attending PGHS and taking JTCC courses, Humphrey also has been participating in an internship program with Rolls Royce.

When asked what how it has been working on two degrees at once, Humphrey answered, “It’s great! It’s a wonderful opportunity and way to be ahead of the game.” Humphrey is attending apprentice school in Newport News to become a machinist.

