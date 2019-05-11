CHESTERFIELD — The Shepherd's Center of Chesterfield hosted its inaugural Church Choir Showcase Fundraiser on Saturday, May 4, at Victory Tabernacle Church of God in Midlothian.

The showcase offered the audience a unique afternoon to listen to talented choirs such as St. Augustine Catholic Church Choir, directed by Kathy Musselman; Chester United Methodist Church Chancel Choir, directed by Joshua Wortham; and soloists Sherrie Lizarraga of Beulah United Methodist Church and Mark Houser of Heritage Baptist Church.

The Shepherd’s Center started from within local churches in 2001, and this was an opportunity to share incredible musical gifts as part of a fundraiser. The event helped raise needed funds for the Center's mission of providing programs and services for the elderly in our community. Victory Tabernacle Church of God was the Platinum sponsor for this amazing event.

The Shepherd's Center is excited to make this an annual event to celebrate the amazing talents and gifts in our community area churches.

Brandi Pope, Mrs. Virginia America 2012, was Mistress of Ceremonies for the afternoon and kept the audience entertained with her lively personality as they listened to the music.

The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and, since its inception in 2001, has been enriching the lives of adults 60 and over by offering volunteer opportunities for community service and lifelong learning, and helping them remain healthy, active, safe and independent in their own homes for as long as possible. This past year, the Center’s volunteers have provided 1884 free, accompanied rides to critical medical appointments, pharmaceutical pick-up and grocery shopping for senior adults; made over 112 minor home repairs to help those on fixed incomes and living in their own homes; offered 75 educational classes resulting in 384 low-cost class registrations; and provided 1,400 lunches to those attending their Luncheon Forum.

The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield is an interfaith-based senior support organization serving seniors. All of these services are provided by dedicated and caring volunteers wanting to give back to their community. For more information, call 804-706-6689 or visit www.shepcenter.org.