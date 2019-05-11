Richard Bland College Commencement

SOUTH PRINCE GEORGE — Richard Bland College of William and Mary will hold its 56th Commencement Ceremony on May 11 at 4 p.m. at the VSU Multi-Purpose Center.

The Class of ’19 boasts 278 graduates and includes the first cohort of Promise Scholars who will continue their education at William and Mary this fall. The Promise Scholars program is a joint initiative between Richard Bland College and William and Mary designed to reduce financial barriers for high-ability Virginia residents who are PELL eligible. The Promise Scholars program is designed to help students earn two prestigious degrees with little to no debt.

Justin G. Reid, a cultural preservationist and civil rights public historian, will address the graduates as the keynote speaker. The Director of African American Programs at Virginia Humanities will present a message of resiliency in overcoming adversity

Beloved community conversation

HOPEWELL — The Virginia Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Commission invites the public to remember the legacy of Dr. King in a series of roundtables held in each of the Virginia communities he visited. The next roundtable will be held at the Hopewell City Courthouse, located at 100 E. Broadway, on May 21 from 6-8 p.m.

The featured speakers and panelists will be Senator Rosalyn Dance, 16th District; Mayor Jasmine Gore, City of Hopewell; Rev. Dr. Claudie Grant, president of the Baptist Ministers' Conference in Petersburg; Dr. Joanne Lucas, retired educator and consultant; and Senator Jennifer McClellan, chair of the commission.