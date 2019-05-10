LUKE, Md. - Less than two weeks after announcing the closure of the Luke paper mill by June 30, Verso announced this morning the mill would actually be closing on May 31.

LUKE, Md. - Less than two weeks after announcing the closure of the Luke paper mill by June 30, Verso announced this morning the mill would actually be closing on May 31.

Luke Local 676 announced the change on its Facebook page, commenting, "We are not sure how this will be handled and as soon as we receive that information we will post it."

Verso's Luke mill employs approximately 675 people from Mineral, Allegany and Garrett counties.

The union's statement went on to encourage all employees to "stay focused on the job at hand. The union's ultimate goal is to keep the facility in an operational state for a potential sale."

Further details will be released as they become available.