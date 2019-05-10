Chesterfield Police still are trying to determine why man was on tracks near Woods Edge Road

CHESTERFIELD — County police still have not released the identity of the man killed Wednesday afternoon when he was hit by a train near Woods Edge Road in the county's Walthall area.

"We're still working on it," a police spokeswoman said Friday when asked about updates in the investigation. Authorities still were trying to notify the victim's family.

The man, whose age was not released, was killed around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday as he was walking along the railroad tracks in the 15900 block of Woods Edge Road. Police said he was walking southbound on the tracks and had his back to the oncoming train when he was struck.

The incident happened near an at-grade gated crossing on Woods Edge Road about a half-mile from its intersection with Jefferson Davis Highway. Traffic was tied up on both sides of the crossing for almost an hour.

The tracks crossing Woods Edge Road are part of a major north-south railroad corridor used by both commercial and Amtrak trains.

Train tracks across the area are considered private property, and people found walking along them usually are considered to be trespassing.

It was the third train-related death in southern Chesterfield in the past year.

In May 2018, two teenagers were killed after they were hit by an Amtrak train while crossing tracks near the Chester Village Green community. Police said that area was a popular place for people to cut through to the Chester branch of the county library.

Last February, an Ettrick man was found dead next to the tracks also near Village Green. Police said he had been hit at least partially by a passing train.

Anyone with infornation about Wednesday afternoon's death is being asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Information also may be shared through the P3Tips app on a mobile device.

Bill Atkinson may be reached at 804-722-5167 or batkinson@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BAtkinsonpi