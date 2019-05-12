PIEDMONT - Three names for candidates for council positions, along with a space for a write-in selection for mayor, will be on the Piedmont municipal ballot for the election on Monday, May 13.

By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

PIEDMONT - Three names for candidates for council positions, along with a space for a write-in selection for mayor, will be on the Piedmont municipal ballot for the election on Monday, May 13.

The three open spots for council will include the two incumbent members, Dawn Beckner, water commissioner, and Susie Clark, building commissioner.

Paul Coleman, now holding the third open council spot, will also have his name on the ballot. He was appointed to hold that position last year to fill the vacancy when Vicki Smith resigned the office.

Those running as a write-in for mayor will be Paula Boggs, presently holding a council spot, and Denny Powers, a former councilman.

Ben Smith, now mayor of Piedmont, chose not to seek re-election, and no citizen signed on to run for mayor prior to the official deadline to have their name on the ballot, causing the write-in procedure.

The polling place is at the Piedmont Mid-Rise Housing Authority, at 51 Jones St., and hours for voting will be from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m