McCOOLE - A public meeting to discuss the future of the McCoole Community Park on Walkers Flats Road will be held Monday, May 13, from 6-8 p.m. at the Westernport Library.

The evening will begin with an open house at 6 p.m., followed by a presentation at 6:30 p.m. and discussion to follow.

The land is owned by Allegany County and the local sponsor is the McCoole Special Taxing District.

For further information, contact Siera Wigfield, planner, at 301-876-9563, or swigfield@alleganygov.org.