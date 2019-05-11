KEYSER - With code enforcement officer Shane Larue's departure to take a similar job with another city, the Keyser City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to enlist two department heads to help with identifying those properties not complying with the city's property laws.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - With code enforcement officer Shane Larue’s departure to take a similar job with another city, the Keyser City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to enlist two department heads to help with identifying those properties not complying with the city’s property laws.

City administrator Buck Eagle announced during the regular meeting Wednesday that streets/sewer supervisor Jim Hannas and water distribution supervisor Teddy Nester had agreed to work together to identify those properties throughout the city with accumulated trash, junked vehicles, unruly grass, and other nuisances in need of attention.

“Nobody knows the city like those two do,” Eagle said, noting that they both are constantly on the streets in the regular performances of their duties.

Once Hannas or Nester identify a nuisance property, they will turn the information, including a photo, in to the council, who would determine if further action is needed.

If they determine the property needs attention, the information will be turned over to the police department, who will issue a warning.

“They will have ten days to comply or get a ticket,” Eagle said.

For the extra duties, Hannas and Nester will be given an additional dollar per hour on their pay.

According to Eagle, the city had initially budgeted $400 a month for the code enforcement officer, and that was increased to $600 for the 2019-2020 budget.

He said the additional dollar on the two supervisors’ pay will not cost the city that much.

Council member Bill Zacot made a motion to set the plan into motion, and Jennifer Junkins seconded it. The motion passed 5-0.

The mayor and council thanked Larue for his service to the city in helping to get some of the unkempt properties cleaned up.

In another beautification issue, Junkins announced that new trash cans have been ordered for the downtown and should be in place soon, and community flower pots are being planned as well.